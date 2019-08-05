PROTEST in currently going on in Auchi, headquarters of Estako West local government area over suspension of the council chairman, Yakubu Musa popularly known as Yakson.

The protesters used trips of sand to block entrance to the council secretariat to prevent staff from resuming for duties.

They stormed some streets on Auchi with placards bearing inscriptions such as ‘Yakson is prudent’, Estako people say no to oppression’.

Some of the protesters linked the suspension to the supremacy battle between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

They said Yakson was removed because of his closeness to Oshiomhole.

Another claim was that Yakson uncovered salary fraud perpetrated by some powerful individuals and reported to appropriate authorities but was suspended instead of being commended.

But Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo, described the protest as unfortunate.

He said the protest was uncalled for except the people do not want development and their funds frittered away.

The Commissioner said the suspension was not connected to any crisis between Oshiomhole and Obaseki but that the Governor uncovered fraud in the payment of salaries.

His words, “It was discovered that salaries were going up every month when new staff were not employed. The ICT discovered that over 80 ghost workers were receiving N6m monthly.

“Another N46m fraud was uncovered and the Governor had to suspend the Chairman for two months to give room for diligent investigation. It is not true that the Chairman reported any fraud but it was the Governor that uncovered the fraud.” – The Nation

