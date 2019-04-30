THE Social Democratic party (SDP) in Rivers, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to work with Gov. Nyesom Wike, to restore peace in the state.

The SDP also pledged its unwavering support to Wike in his efforts to develop and move the state to greater heights.

Mr Joshua Worlu, SDP State Party Chairman, disclosed this in a statement after a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s office in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Worlu said that the party would join hands with the governor to ensure sustainable peace, security and development in the state.

The Chairman, on behalf of the party in the state, congratulated Wike over his victory at the March 23, Governorship Election.

Worlu therefore urged all Rivers citizens and stakeholders, to join hands with the government to move the state forward. (NAN)

