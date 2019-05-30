GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday signed his first Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management, and Public works.

Sanwo-Olu shared the news on his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu. He said, ” I signed an executive order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works.”

In a video, going viral on social media, the Governor said the executive order wasn’t meant to arrest residents but to ensure that the state is clean.

It was also revealed that the executive order now puts the closing time of operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency at 11:00 p.m on two shifts.

