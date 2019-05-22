FOUNDER of Well-being Foundation Africa, an NGO, Mrs Toyin Saraki, on Wednesday called for synchronised knowledge, policies and actions among stakeholders for a whole-systems approach to achieving health for all.

She made the call at the on-going 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Saraki was speaking at a symposium organised by another NGO, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) in partnership with the World Bank.

A whole-systems approach is a strategic integrated approach to planning and delivering services in the UKwhich, on a local level, encompasses local health and social service provision and any other service that impacts on such care.

The theme of the symposium is, “Call to Action on Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health and Well-being in Humanitarian and Fragile Settings”.

“Given that more than two billion people live under the threat of conflict and emergencies of diverse and complex natures, and 69 million people have been displaced by humanitarian crises;

“We need bold steps to enhance coordination and bring together synchronised knowledge, policies and actions for a whole-system approach to achieving health for all, especially in protracted emergencies and in the humanitarian-development nexus.

“That is why I so strongly support this initiative and call to action from PMNCH, which is best placed to bring us all together, from every sector, region, country and background;

“To remove the inefficiencies, identify and address gaps of capacity and delivery in every sense, “ she said.

The founder said that achieving universal health coverage would require a spectrum of interventions and initiatives.

According to her, this includes water, sanitation and hygiene standards in healthcare facilities; breastfeeding education and training for healthcare workers.

Saraki said: “In a country as large as Nigeria, resilience throughout the whole nation’s system is necessary if we are going to be able to tackle critical health emergencies in fragile settings, for example in the north-east.

“That is why a strengthened primary health care system is imperative as the foundation and bedrock of achieving health for all and should be a focal point for investment.

“I call on all partners and stakeholders to rally behind PMNCH, to support this initiative and most importantly commit to action which will make health for all a reality.

“Together we can make sure that no-one is left behind.

-NAN

