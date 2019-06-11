THE Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said 2030 target for Sustainable Development Goals would remain a fantasy if leaders allow corruption to flourish.

Magu stated this at a National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja on Tuesday.

The summit, with “Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption” as the theme, was organised by EFCC as one of the major programmes to mark the commencement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

Magu said, “Before the just-concluded elections in Nigeria, we visited some countries in Africa that we suspected our politicians have been covertly laundering stolen wealth to.

“The government of those countries were extremely receptive and helpful,” Magu said.

According to him, the initiative contributed immensely to the success of the anti-vote buying campaign of the commission during the 2019 elections.

“This has also rekindled the belief in the commission’s continued collaboration with other law enforcement agencies across the globe in initiatives that are mutually beneficial.

“As we move to the ‘Next Level’ of the war against corruption, the arena will certainly get tougher because we are determined to rid the country of all sorts of corruption for the benefit of the current and future generations.

“We all have a moral burden in the fight against corruption, as such, we must take full responsibility and ownership to the anti-corruption war,” he said. (NAN)

– June 11, 2019 @ 19:32 GMT |

