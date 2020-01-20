SECURITY was on Monday beefed up in and around Kano Government House, after the Supreme Court’s verdict that affirmed Abdullahi Ganduje, as the duly elected governor of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security was also beefed up in other parts of the city to protect lives and property.

A NAN Correspondent who went round the ancient city reports that security operatives were also deployed in and around the Emir’s palace road as well as other strategic locations.

It was gathered that the measure was to ensure that people go about with their normal businesses.

NAN also sighted operatives at Dorayi, Gidan Murtala and other areas considered to be volatile.

Prior to the apex judgment on Monday, armed security personnel were seen in convoy patrolling some major streets in a show of force and readiness for any eventuality.

In his reacting, the Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mohammed Danbatta, described the court verdict as a clear indication that Gov. Ganduje is the choice of Kano people.

Danbatta called on those who lost to join hands with the governor to move the state forward in order to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people.

According to him, there is need for the opposition to cooperate and support Ganduje in his effort to develop the state and consolidate his administration’s achievements in the last four and half years.

“The court verdict which affirmed Ganduje as the duly elected governor of Kano state is a demonstration of the fact that Ganduje is choice of Kano people and well-deserved victory.

Meanwhile, hundreds of APC supporters stormed the Government House shortly after the court verdict in jubilation, chanting victory songs. (NAN)

