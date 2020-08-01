The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges it is currently facing.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made the call in an Eid-El-Kabir message issued in Gusau on Friday.

Liman said that Nigeria, as a nation, needed urgent prayers to overcome security challenges.

“Eid-el Kabir is a period of sacrifice. We should use the period to seek for Allah’s intervention for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges.

“We should support our leaders with prayers for Allah to lead them aright.

“Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, should cooperate with one another to support the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration to move Nigeria forward,” Liman said.

He commended the wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, for donating palliatives to people of the state through the party.

The party chairman noted that various orphans and the less-privileged in the state benefited from the gesture. (NAN)

