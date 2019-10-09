THE Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mr Adeleke Adewolu the nominee from South West, as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The confirmation followed a satisfactory report of Senate Committee on Communications.

Presenting the report at plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) explained that the nominee’s antecedents and competency had be scrutinised and found worthy to serve as NCC executive commissioner.

She said the nominee would replace the former NCC commissioner representing South West Mr Sunday Dare, on the NCC board, if confirmed by the Senate.

“That the Senate do consider the request of Mr President on the confirmation of appointment of Adeleke Adewolu as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communications unit, 2003,’’she said.

Tinubu said the erstwhile commissioner, Dare had been inaugurated as Minister of Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari, hence, the vacuum he left would be filled by the incoming commissioner on the governing board of the NCC.

However, Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra), raised a concern noting that the South-East did not have a commissioner nominee on the NCC board, adding that it was against the Federal Character principle.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, Section (8)1 stated that all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria should have members serving on the board.

“As I speak sir, South West – 2, North West – 2, South-South – 1, North East – 1, North Central – 2, South West 2.

“South East is completely out and I hereby seek the leave of my colleagues for you to intervene in this matter. This is an opportunity to correct this anomaly.”

Senators Rochas Okorocha (Imo-APC) and Francis Onyewuchi Ezenwa (Imo-PDP) called on the Senate to ensure equitable representation in government boards based on Federal Character Principle.

Ezenwa on his part insisted that the South West nominee be stepped down.

He, however, was overruled by the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan urged the committee to investigate the matter on the alleged non-inclusion of South East and report to plenary on Oct. 15.

He said the Senate would ensure upholding the laws of the nation at all times.

He, however, said the NCC had not done well in the discharge of its responsibility to the nation.

”There are still un-registered sim cards in circulation, the development has contributed to the insecurity in the country,” he said.

He also said the NCC had not done so well in its regulatory responsibilities on operators, noting that Nigerians had not fared better in the services rendered.

Earlier, the senate also received the ad hoc Committee Report on Pipeline explosions.

It also considered the first reading for seven bills.

The bills are -Federal Polytechnic Daura Amendment Act Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Ahmad Kaita (APC-Katsina), Modibo Adama University of Technology Establishment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Aisha Ahmed (APC-Adamawa).

Others are National Rice Development Council Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Bima Enagi (APC-Niger), National Health Insurance Scheme Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen Oloriegbe Ibrahim (APC-Kwara) and Sexual Harassment Bill, 2019 sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. (APC-Delta).

The rest are- National Institute for Business Studies Nnewi Establishment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) and Federal College of Education,Monguno, Borno Establishment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen Kyari Shaib (APC-Borno)

-Oct 9, 2019 @19:45 GMT |

