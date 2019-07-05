THE Federal Capital Territory Police Command has released embattled Senator Elisha Abbo after detaining him for 24 hours.

He is expected to return to the Command next week for further questioning.

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District was released on bail on Friday, while investigation into the assault allegations against him continued.

The FCT Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed that Abbo was released after meeting certain conditions which he declined to disclose.

The lawmaker had visited the Command on Thursday in response to the Police summons and was taken into custody as part of investigation into the incident.

Manzah stated, “He was released on bail, but he is expected to come to the Command from time to time because investigation is still ongoing.

“He would keep in touch with the investigators; so, it is not as if he is out of the woods. He was merely granted bail, the investigation has not been concluded.”

Asked if the Command would file charges against Abbo based on the evidence from the video which showed him assaulting a woman at an adult sex shop in Abuja, the Police spokesman said the outcome of the investigation would determine if criminal charges would be filed against the senator.

Following the outrage over the trending video of the young lawmaker assaulting his victim, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed the Commissioner in charge of the FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, to carry out an investigation into the incident.

The IG also asked Ciroma to undertake a forensic investigation of the footage which showed Abbo repeatedly slapping his victim while a Police officer at the scene failed to restrain him. – Punch

– July 5, 2019 @ 18:29 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)