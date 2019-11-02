SEN. Victor Umeh says that he has accepted the Judgment of the Court Of Appeal, Enugu Division delivered in his appeal filed in respect of the Anambra Central Senatorial District Election conducted on 23rd day of February, 2019 as there can be no further appeal allowed by Law on the matter.

“The Justices of the Court in a unanimous Judgment dismissed my Appeal. Being the Final Court vested with Authority by our Constitution over National Assembly Election Matters.

“This therefore brings to a close all the Issues and Controversies surrounding the said election. I am deeply satisfied that for the Seventeen Months that I represented my Senatorial District in the National Assembly, I was able to accomplish a lot for them in all areas.

“I was able to demonstrate what a honest representation can do for the people. I attracted and ensured that 40 Constituency Projects were executed in the District for the year 2018. I also attracted 28 projects for the year 2019. I wished that I have more time to do much more,” he said in a statement.

He recalled that despite the “enormous odds on our way, 81,429 votes were recorded for me. This is a very huge number that cannot be wished away by anybody”.

Umeh praised the members of his campaign organization, indefatigable media team, members of the party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Governor

of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and his legal team for all their support and lamented that he could not redeem this seat for the party through this legal struggle.

“To my numerous friends and silent supporters, who gave me immeasurable support during the election, I pray that the Almighty God will bless and reward you one by one,” he added.

