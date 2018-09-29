Share your vote between myself and Dankwambo, Kwankwaso begs Gombe delegates

A former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday passionately pleaded with Gombe delegates to “share” their votes between the State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, and himself, during the forthcoming presidential primaries of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso made the appeal in Gombe on Friday when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Charles Iliya, Deputy Governor of the state.

He said he was in Gombe with members of his campaign team to officially declare his ambition and to solicit their support ahead of the presidential primaries.

Kwankwaso said going by his track record as two-term Governor and a serving senator, he had the requisite experience, capacity and capability to rescue the country from what he called its present state of economic decay.

He was however quick to note that Gov. Dankwambo was also aspiring for the presidential ticket, and therefore urged the delegates to weigh and decide on the best candidate to emerge as their flag-bearer.

“I know you have an aspirant also in Gombe; you can vote for him as well as vote for me.

“I do not mind if you divide the votes in to two; give me half of it and your aspirant takes half,” he begged.

Kwankwaso, nonetheless, urged the delegates to ensure they voted for a strong person capable of unseating the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019.

In his response, the Deputy Governor reiterated that Gombe people were loyal to the PDP and were optimistic that the party would emerge victorious during the general election in 2019.

“We are focused in Gombe; our entire votes are for PDP in 2019,” he assured.

Iliya wished Kwankwaso success in his presidential ambition, just as he prayed for divine guidance. (NAN)

