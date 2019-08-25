BISHOP Paulinus Ezeokafor of the Catholic Diocese of Awka has called on Christians to remain truly faithful to their faith and shun neo-paganism which he described as the love for earthly things.

Ezeokafor gave the charge in his homily at Christ The King Catholic Parish, Isuaniocha near Awka, the Anambra capital on Sunday.

He said Christians, who pay attention to earthly possessions such as wealth, beauty, intelligence, spouses, children, jewellery, cars, houses and others had already relegated God to the background.

” Holding different public positions or serving in different capacities in Church without living a Christ-like life is a waste of time which will not take you anywhere.

“Think more about your spiritual life, eternity and how to serve God and mankind with that position,” the cleric admonished the faithful.

Ezeokafor also advised Christians to be vigilant and be ready to fight in defense of their faith as well as show humility as the biblical John the Baptist and Jesus Christ did

In his remarks, the Priest of Christ The King Parish, Rev. Fr. Kenneth Ekwealili, commended the bishop for making out time to visit them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezeokafor during the Mass administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on 510 faithful as well as dedicated the Holy Trinity Chapel facility.

NAN also reports that that Sacrament of Confirmation is the Catholic Church’s belief in the special outpouring of the Holy Spirit on her faithful for increased ability to practise the faith and to witness Christ in every situation.

– Aug. 25, 2019 @ 15:40 GMT /

