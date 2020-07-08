THE Acting Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Sokonte Davies, has called on the Government of Governor Nyesom Wike to reopen markets in the state.

Receiving a delegation of market women in the state who paid him a visit at the Party Secretariat, Davies said that the APC was acutely aware of the suffering that traders were going through to maintain their children and wards in these very hard times.

The continued lockdown of the markets, he noted, has become an impediment to the expansion of commerce and trade, both of which have clear impacts on the health of the Rivers economy.

He acknowledged that there were smarter ways of addressing concerns arising from the threat posed by the spread of the Coronavirus and a growing need to ensure that people are able to earn a decent living without any hindrance.

He noted that in spite of the lockdown, which was in force across the country, most states found creative ways of getting their people to maintain social distancing and encouraging them to have access to the marketplace.

The APC advised Governor Wike to heed the cries of the traders and the people, saying there was no need to continue the lockdown of markets at this time.

He told the traders that the APC had a complete understanding of the situation and assured them that a rejuvenated party, which is currently engaged in efforts at reconciliation would defend the interests of Rivers people and those who reside in the state.

Earlier, the Leader of Market Women Association in the state, Nonju said that traders and other owners of other businesses were going through harrowing times, following the continued lockdown of their sources of income.

She said they were at the party Secretariat to appreciate the good effort that party leaders were making to rebuild the APC, saying that the absence of credible opposition has jeopardized the interest and welfare of Rivers people.

She appealed to the APC to persuade the Wike administration to reconsider the harsh stance against market women, who were being forced to remain at home.

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

