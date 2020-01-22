THE Oyo State Government has warned land grabbers and speculators in the state to stay away from dumpsites in the interest of their own health.

Kehinde Ayoola, commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Hon. gave the warning while conducting an on-the-spot impact assessment of the Ibadan central dumpsite at Awotan.

The commissioner expressed surprise at the reckless attitude with which people are encroaching on land set aside for dumpsite which is unhealthy and dangerous for their wellbeing.

Ayoola said that the recent fire came out by self-ignition from the Ibadan central dumpsite which, according to him, is a common occurrence in the dry season.

“As a result of the presence of methane gas in the dump, fire can be ignited and it is not as if somebody came here and set it on fire”, he said.

He added that the Oyo State Government has responded quickly to the situation so that it doesn’t become an ecological or environmental problem.

He advised the people not to panic over the sudden fire incident at the dumpsite which is a common occurrence in this season of the year.

The commissioner reassured the people that Governor Seyi Makinde and his administration in Oyo state has great plans to rehabilitate the dumpsites and modernize waste management.

“The government as you can see has done some palliatives but where we are really going is that we want to have permanent rehabilitation of this dumpsite and another one at the other side of the town”, he further explained.

