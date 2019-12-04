AN Oyo State-based Socio-political Organisation, the Oyo Kajola Group, OKG.

has advised the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and some purported members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, in the state to stop its relentless and meaningless attacks on Governor Seyi Makinde.

The organization, in a statement by its Media Coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, which was made public in Ibadan on Tuesday, said that the recent outbursts by the APC and ALGON on the management of local government matters by Governor Makinde can only be termed as the compulsive attitude of bad losers, whose negative tendencies are completely unproductive.

According to OKG, the criticisms against Makinde by the APC and ALGON are not only baseless but a clear demonstration of undemocratic tendencies by political actors, who have unfortunately benefitted from the nation’s democracy.

“We can only urge them to stop being bad losers and stop the incessant display of undemocratic conducts, including their call for unconstitutional intervention in Oyo State,” the OKG said.

The group stated that APC’s statement calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to adopt undemocratic measures by illegally intervening in the issue of local government in Oyo State was not only a shameful faux pas, but a portrayal of the members of the APC and ALGON in Oyo State as namby-pamby democrats.

The group also described Oyo APC’s call to President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to prevail on Makinde on local government administration in Oyo State as a disgrace, noting that APC members in the State would have to avail themselves the opportunity of the free education policy of the Makinde administration and free distribution of textbooks to return to secondary school classrooms to learn Government and Civics Education, especially topics on federalism, democracy and government system.

According to the group, the claim made by the APC that Makinde’s plans to appoint caretaker committees was an affront to the judiciary and a decision to position his lackeys in office was not only strange, but totally baseless, especially coming from a party that administered local governments in Oyo State with caretaker committees for seven of its eight years in office.

– Dec. 04, 2019 @ 14:57 GMT |

