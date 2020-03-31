Teenager drowns while bathing in Kano

A teen, Auwal Umar, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Madobi road by Challawa in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Monday afternoon when the 15-year-old deceased went to take his bath.

He said: “We received a distress call on Monday afternoon from one Malam Aminu Uba, at about 2:25p.m., that Umar’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 2:40p.m.”

He said the corpse of deceased had been handed over to the village head of Gaida, Alhaji Abubakar Khaleel.

The fire service advised parents to stop their wards from going to take bath at a pond or river, in order to avoid unforeseen circumstances. (NAN)

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

