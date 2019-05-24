BOLA Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State over his election as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

Tinubu expressed confidence in the Ekiti State governor to deliver on the assignment given his credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

In a letter to the governor, the APC leader personally signed and released on Friday, May 24 by his Media Office, Tinubu urged Fayemi to properly reposition the NGF “to contribute positively to national development, advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level.”

