THE Enugu State Chapter of Tricycle Riders Association has resolved to pay N1,500 each for issuance of security number to its members by the state government.

The Enugu State Chairman of the Association Mr. Benjamin Ikah, made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday while clarifying an alleged overcharging of tricycle riders by unit chairmen.

The chairman disclosed that the decision was reached following directive by the state government to issue security numbers to tricycle operators as part of efforts to check criminal activities in the state.

Ikah said the money would be channeled into production of security numbers, noting that the number would protect their members in their operation and also safety of passengers

He urged tricycle riders to register at their unit to assist them in getting the security alert, as the forms must be signed by the Unit chairman.

The chairman also warned them against obtaining forms from individuals but from their various unit offices or chairmen to guard against getting fake form from dubious individuals.

Ikah said that anybody caught with fake forms would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

He expressed confidence that the security number when fully implemented would not only enhance adequate security in the state but would also favour their operations.

It would be recalled that some tricycle riders three weeks ago protested over what they called excess charge by their unit heads.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Enugu State, Chief Ogbonna Idike had earlier announced that the state government would issue security numbers to all tricycle operators in the state for security reasons.

Idike said that the essence of latest development was to checkmate their activities as well as protect passengers.

He said the issuance of the security number to tricycle riders would help the ministry checkmate their operation and curb the rising cases of criminality in the state.

He said the tricycle association in the state would come up with modalities to go about the security number, including the financial implication, adding that the ministry would approve such modalities. (NAN)

– Oct 22, 2019 @ 19:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)