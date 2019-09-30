DONALD Trump, president of the United States of America has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary

In the message which was made available to Realnews on Monday, September 30, Trump on behalf of the American people, extended his warmest greetings and congratulated Buhari on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship. We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.

“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa, and the world.

“I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation. I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” the statement said.

