A non-profit gender organisation, Voice of Ogun Women (VOW) has expressed shock, deep concern and displeasure over the inability of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to fulfil his promise of having a gender sensitive cabinet.

The Governor had promised shortly after assuming office that if not 50 per cent that at least 40 per cent of his cabinet members would be dominated by women.

VOW recalled Governor Abiodun as quoted in the media as saying this while responding to questions from stakeholders at the town hall meeting on 2020 budget held in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of the state.

The women group said the cabinet list forwarded to the State Assembly fell short of the significant role of women in the growth and development of the society , particularly Ogun state.

Mr Governor, during the said town hall meeting acknowledged the immense contribution of women to the growth of the society and “noted that women played significant role in the growth and development “

It wondered why politicians will continue to take the electorate for a ride by making promises they knew from the onset would be unfulfilled by them.

With just 2 out of 18 nominees as women representing 11.1 percent, VOW views this as a gross under representation of the women folk as promised by the Governor describing it as highly disappointing.

VOW urged the Governor to ensure he keeps his promise in order to give women a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

VOW demands that Mr Governor walk the talk by appointing more worthy women into his cabinet and to head various MDAs in Ogun State.

