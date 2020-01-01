Bako Wakil, director, technical standards and network integrity, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, FNSE. He was among over 50 engineers inducted as fellows by the NSE. Many of them captains of industries, and leaders in businesses, were inducted during the 13th Fellowship Conferment and Lecture that took place in Abuja.

The Lecture was delivered by Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, Governor of Oyo State. In the Lecture titled, “Engineers in Politics: A Panacea For Accelerated Development,” Makinde stated that it is a great idea for engineers to go into the politics because both engineering and politics look at developmental issues including rebuilding of economies.

Makinde therefore called on engineers to see themselves as the solution to the nation’s problems and challenges. He challenged the new Fellows not to be content with the state of things but to strive to improve on the existing conditions in the society.

Responding to his induction, Wakil said he was elated as an engineer to be inducted into the fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He stated that he is proud to be an engineer because “engineers are at the forefront of the development of the Nation, so all hands should be on deck to support President Buhari’s efforts at developing the nation.”

Wakil said he recognised that being a ‘Fellow of the Society of Engineers’ comes with a lot of responsibilities. He, therefore, promised to commit himself even to higher service as he may be directed while also advising younger generation of engineers to be more dedicated and accountable in all their undertakings.

