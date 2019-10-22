TUNDE Lemo, Chairman, Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), on Monday said that the agency had started rehabilitation of bad spots on federal roads across the country.

Speaking during a Leadership Mentorship series at Caleb British International School, Lekki, Lagos, Lemo said that FERMA was responsible for only 20 per cent of about 200,000 kilometers of roads across the country.

“We have started work to fix the bad roads and even clearing bushes of about 10 to 15 meters on both sides of the highways to enable travelers see far ahead of them while travelling,” he said.

Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), promised that the agency would not relent in ensuring that the road network across the country were in good condition.

In his mentorship address, Lemo urged the students to display leadership traits as a youth by studying hard, even while some of their peers might take life with levity.

“While others may display negative tendencies, you should not be part of any ungodly act. In what seems wrong that others may do, your watchword should be I cannot do this,” he said.

According to him, the fear of God, right attitude and disposition, including respect for teachers and elders were essential ingredients needed to grow into a future leader.

He noted that future leaders must also imbibe good ethics, integrity, hard work and discipline to attain their goal in life.

Lemo charged the teenagers not to spend most of their time watching television and surfing

the internet for things that would not promote their academic advancement.

“What you should rather do is to spend your time studying hard and focusing on things that will help you develop personally and academically.

“What you want to be in the future is in your hands and you can achieve it if you dream bigger and work towards it.

“You have the world at your feet and must therefore aim high and shoot high, as aptitude and attitude are very key to take you to the top,” he said.

The former CBN deputy governor lauded the School Proprietor, Dr Ola Adebogun, for laying a solid foundation for educational development in Nigeria and also the school for providing such platform to train its students ahead of leadership role.

In her welcome address , Mrs Linda Olumese, the Principal of Caleb British International

Primary School, appreciated Lemo for sharing his wealth of experience with the students.

