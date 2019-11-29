PROF. Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun, says the unveiling of the new Iganmode Cultural Festival will help change the face of cultural heritage in Ota.

Obalanlege stated this at a news conference to unveil the logo of the 2019 Cultural Festival in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.

He said the new initiative on the festival would lead to peaceful coexistence among the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival which has as theme, ” Culture, Technology and Development,” was sponsored by Nigeria Breweries Limited.

Obalanlege said the festival was meant to promote cultural heritage and foster unity among the Yoruba.

“We need to continue to preach about our culture so as to have a crime-free and orderly society,’’ he said.

He also said that captains of industries would be invited to the festival to discuss ways of creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Ota and its environs.

Earlier, Mr Aina Kazeem, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee for the festival, said the event had been in existence for over 25 years.

Kazeem gave an assurance that adequate security would be provided for the festival billed for between Dec.15 and Dec.21.

“We believe this festival will boost the tourism, economic and commercial activities of the people in Ota, Awori, as the sponsors also tend to leverage on this for their economic prosperity,’’ he said.

He, however, said that the proceeds generated from this year’s festival would be used to grant non-interest loans to the people and also offer scholarship as well as bursary to indigent students.

Kazeem further stressed the need to manage culture and technology together in order to make the society a better place. (NAN)

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

