OGBONNAYA Onu, Minister of Science and Technology on Monday in Indiogbu community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi said the Federal Government would complete all ongoing projects.

The minister gave the assurance during a facility visit to the N500 million Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) located at Indiogbu.

Onu, addressing a crowd of jubilant supporters who trooped out to welcome him and his encourage, assured that the project would bring immense development and create job opportunities in the area.

He assured that work on the project would continue even after the end of the first tenure of the present administration.

“People will be saying that the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be coming to an end and that the project will stop and all that; but it doesn’t really matter because we don’t operate that way.

“All the projects that I met as a minister, I have been completing them; so, it doesn’t really matter because whoever becomes the next minister of Science and Technology will complete the projects we started.

“Besides, the Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr Mohammed Jibrin’s second term has just been renewed and so, he will ensure that the project is completed and inaugurated.

“Again, fund for the completion of the project was captured in the 2019 budget,” Onu said.

He said that the centre which is situated in a 15-acre of land would be equipped with 36 technology incubation units, six laboratories, and business centre among others.

He commended, Chief Austine Edeze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi and member of the community for mobilizing the people to donate land for the project.

The minister also inspected work at the National Research Institue for Chemical Technology (NRICT), located in Amasiri, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

He also assured residents of the community of commitment of the Buhari led administration to complete the ongoing project in the area.

He said that the institute would create job opportunities and fast track development in the community.

He noted that the institue are only two in the South-East geopolitical zone, stressing that chemical technology was very important in scientific research and development.

“All forms of chemical technology is handled by the institue and no nation can survive without chemical technology because any other technology will depend on chemicals.

“Whether you are going to space, whether you are going to the oceans, whatever thing you are doing, be it medicine or infrastructure development there must be elements of chemicals.

“So, you can see how important the research institute is and for the South-East, they are only two stations.

“So, we want to assure you that there is commitment to get the project completed and inaugurated very soon,” he added.

The minister also performed ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the National Institute for Trypanomiasis Research (NITR), South-East liaison office located at Orra in Oziza Afikpo North.(NAN)

– May 7, 2019 @ 10:37 GMT |

