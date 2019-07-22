YOBE Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday extended hands of fellowship to other political parties, calling on them to partner with him in developing the state.

Making the call when officials of the state branch of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) paid him a courtesy call in Damaturu, the governor said the task of moving the state forward, was a collective responsibility.

“This administration is willing to partner with all political parties with meaningful contributions to move the state forward.

“We appreciate the role played by every political party in the conduct of peaceful elections across the state during the last elections.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that we had a peaceful governorship election without any litigation surrounding the outcome.

“My doors as the governor of the state, are always open for positive contributions from you individually and collectively,” he assured.

In his remarks, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, chairman of IPAC in the state, said the council would support all government policies and programmes to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“We aspired for various political offices on the platform of various political parties, but with the outcome of the elections, we will support government in its quest to move the state forward and improve the lives of the people,” Kukuri said.(NAN)

