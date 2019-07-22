A faction of the 57 suspended local government chairmen in Ogun on Monday declared that they were not part of those who instituted legal action against the state government.

The faction comprising no fewer than 20 suspended chairmen, under the aegis of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), made the declaration in Abeokuta.

They spoke at a news conference that they would rather explore political option to resolve the crisis than going to court.

Mr Semiu Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen, however, asked Mr Monday Ubani, who instituted the suit, to desist from approaching the court on their behalf.

According to him, we resolved at this option because Ubani “cannot shake our heads in our absence”.

Lawal said that his group of 20 chairmen considered it morally wrong “to go to war with the new administration, having endured the woes of 33 months with barely two months to end our tenure”.

He appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to prevail on the Ogun House of Assembly to fast-track its investigation into the matter.

“Apart from the sudden realisation of our pathetic state, and barely two months to the expiration of our tenure, we consider a legal option to this imbroglio as non-tactful and an exercise in futility.

“We do not want to start what we cannot conclude.

“We endured the last 33 months and ready to tread the path of peace through roundtable negotiations.

“We appeal to our governor to look into it and redress the issues of our welfare and entitlement in the past 33 months by the immediate past administration,” Lawal said.

He, however, called on the anti-graft agencies to look into the local government funds from October 2016 till date.

