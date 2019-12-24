Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday explained why gunmen attacked his country home in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

A soldier on guard duty at the courtyard and another was injured during the daring attack. Multiple sources said about three of the gunmen were killed by the soldiers, who foiled their attempt to break into the house.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said the attackers came to steal a gunboat stationed 100 meters away from the residence.

He said: “A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence.

“They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight. The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured.

“The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state. The former President, who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book”.

– Dec. 24, 2019 @ 18:47 GMT |

