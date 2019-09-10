NIGERIA Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, says the mission in South Africa has put in place measures to ease evacuation of Nigerians from that country following attacks them.

Adama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the mission had done proper documentation of those willing to return home.

The envoy said that mission had also put necessary checks in place to ensure that other nationals do not take the advantage of the free flight by Air Peace to come into Nigeria.

NAN reports that the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, had last week volunteered to send aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who wished to return home free of charge.

“Air Peace is willing to support the Nigerian government’s efforts in this matter by deploying our B777 aircraft to evacuate Nigerians back home,” Onyema said.

The Chairman of the Air Peace had also warned the returnees not to pay any money as the exercise was free of charge.

The consul general said that the two missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg were working assiduously to ensure hitch-free flight for the returness.

“We are documenting people through filling of relevant form with information such as place of birth, state of origin, local government areas.

“We also check nationality and discourage wives with different nationalities to avoid bringing in other nationals. We equally discourage those wanting to take advantage of the flight.

“The two Missions are working together to make a success of the repatriation exercise.

“Nigerians will be conveyed in buses from the two missions to the airport at early hours of the morning on Wednesday to ensure smooth operations,” he told NAN on telephone.

NAN reports that Adama had said that the first flight would leave Johannesburg by 9 a.m. on Wednesday with about 320 passengers, while the second flight would leave on Thursday all things being equal.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, also said that the mission was equally responding to the needs of those willing to return, especially those who had issues with their documents.

“We are documenting them. Those without travel documents, we shall provide them with Emergency Travel Certificates.

“There are other governmental procedures that we must observe. Relevant agencies of government in Nigeria must be informed and must be ready to receive the returnees.

“Hard work is now going on at the High Commission and Consulate in this regard,” he said. (NAN)

