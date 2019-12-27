Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Friday donated relief materials to 1,500 persons living with disabilities at Karamajiji settlement on Airport Road in Abuja.

The items donated include food stuffs, toiletries, snacks, blankets, clothes, shoes, school bags, praying kettles and drinks.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director of the organisation, Ms Ololade Ogunnubi, noted that the items were to impact on the lives of the people positively.

She added that the gesture was the organisation’s quota of sharing love in the spirit of the season.

“These people are just like any of us and should not be neglected due to their condition.

“That is why we chose this season to celebrate with them to enable them know that they are loved and not neglected.

“I also want other NGOs and well meaning Nigerians to donate whatever they can afford to these people so that they can also celebrate the season like us,” she said.

While receiving the items, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chief of the community, appreciated the organisation for the donations and celebrating the season with them.

He however, called on Nigerians to see them as their fellow brothers and sisters irrespective of their condition.

“Let Nigerians reflect on this season and show love to us as we are just like any other human being.

“I also want to urge them to patronise goods of any physically challenged trader as most of us are neglected due to our condition,” he said. (NAN)

Dec. 27, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT

