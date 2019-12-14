The Enugu State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday urged the state traffic agency to join hands with the corps to ensure free flow of traffic, especially within the metropolis during the Yuletide.

Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, the Sector Commander, made the request in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, while speaking on the efforts of the corps to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the state during the festive period.

Kalu said that it was necessary that the state traffic agency also helped to prevent and check traffic jams whenever they occurred within the metropolis.

He advised the agency to call on FRSC whenever there was need for its intervention.

According to him, FRSC will continue at all times to carry out its duty for the safety of Nigerians on the roads, be it on the highways or within the cities.

He called on road users to always obey traffic rules for free flow of vehicles during and after the Yuletide. (NAN)

