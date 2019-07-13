Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has upgraded its customer contact centre with automated interactive multi-channel plaforms for improved service delivery.

The Managing Director of AEDC, Mr Ernest Mupwaya made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

In the statement signed by Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications,

Mupwaya said the centre was upgraded and automated in a bid to put the customer first.

The MD said the call centre, which had been in existence since June 2014 was upgraded because modern day customers had become used to demanding services from the comfort of their homes .

“The bid of the company to drive continuous improvement and engender customer centricity has pushed it to modernise and automate the customer contact centre to a full fledged one,”he said.

“Modern day customers have become accustomed to demanding for service from the comfort of their homes through virtual means enabled by technology.

Specifically, he said the remodeled customer contact centre would deliver on six services, which include interactive multi-channel customer contact .

“Using such platforms like the social media, emails, live chat and call in service, interactive voice response in pidgin and english languages, real time historical reporting.

“Provision of telemarketing and outbound campaigns as well as skill based routing on billing, metering, payment and technical expertise,” he said.

Mupwaya said that the new centre was also expected to provide customers notifications on cash drive and such other activities that affected the settlement of their electricity bill.

On the issue of voice calls, he disclosed that two of the contact centre numbers 08150181818 and 08150191919 hitherto in use had been phased out.

He said that a new number 08039070070 to enable customers reach the centre through a 24/7 voice call without any network issue had been procured.

“The AEDC contact centre can now be reached through any of the following numbers and other communication platforms.

Voice call: 08039070070, 08152141414 and 08152151515,”he said.

He added that customers could also Email:[email protected]

Other means of communication he said included live chat: www.abujaelectricity.com

Facebook: @abujaelectricity

Twitter: @aedcelectricity

Instagram: @aedcelectricity.

He stressed that AEDC as a player in a service industry critical to the life and business of the people cannot afford not to rise up to the demand of the customers.

The AEDC boss said that successful 21st century businesses thrived by placing customers at the heart of them by breaking all barriers to customer engagement. (NAN)

