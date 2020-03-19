EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday set new operational guidelines effective from March 19 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Sulaiman Aledeh, Head, Media and Communications, EKEDC, made this known in Lagos.

Aledeh said the move was taken after considering the prevalent global health climate caused by the pandemic and to safeguard its staff, customers and the general public.

“Until further notice, all treatment of customers’ complaints and interactions involving physical contact is discontinued in favour of the following channels; emails and correspondence, telephone calls and other instant messaging options, including social media.

“For communication and complaint treatment purposes, customers should kindly provide a clear and detailed description of their homes or office addresses with easily identifiable landmarks, a phone number, and email address or a social media handle through which they can be contacted.

“Social Distancing takes immediate effect and unscheduled appointments shall no longer be encouraged.

“This is in line with medical best practices promoted by the global and national medical communities to minimise physical contact and safeguard each other’s health,” he said.

According to him, all visitors and customers at its business and operational spaces are encouraged to adopt the hygienic and sanitary protocols in a place characterised by EKEDC staff.

Aledeh said this includes taking the visitor’s temperature with a non-contact infrared thermometer at entry points, frequent use of the hand sanitisers and/or running water with soap available to disinfect hands.

He added that handshakes, face touching and other forms of physical contact should be discouraged.

“All meter applications shall henceforth be initiated online on our website using the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) link, the MAP forms may be downloaded, completed and submitted via email through customer.care@ekedp.com.

“In line with our campaign on cashless payments and transactions, we wish to remind all of our esteemed customers to process payments for their electricity consumption using any of our online payment platforms and channels.

“We assure our highly valued and esteemed customers and the general public that the measures are necessary for both yours, our health and wellbeing,” Aledeh said. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)