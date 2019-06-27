AN Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted N600,000 bail to a 52-year-old man, Israel Olayinka, who allegedly conspired with others at large to beat up two Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) workers.

Olayinka, who resides at Apapa area of Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, breach of the peace and wilful damage. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Aje-Afunwa, said that the defendant should provide two sureties as part of the bail conditions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwangwu, told the court that Olayinka committed the offences sometime in 2018 on Gaskiya Road, Apapa, Lagos.

Nwangwu alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to assault two EKEDC officials, Segun Ogunyemi and Matthew Ajibola, for disconnecting their electricity supply.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and his accomplices also damaged an Eko Electricity Distribution Company vehicle. “The complainants said that the defendant and his accomplices beat them to a pulp.

“The complainants reported the case to the police, and Olayinka was arrested while his accomplices are still at large,” Nwangwu said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 168, 172, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 172 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for assault occasioning harm, while Section 411 stipulates a two-year jail term for conspiracy. Substantive hearing in the case will come up on Aug. 15. (NAN)

– June 27, 2018 @ 15:35 GMT |

