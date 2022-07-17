PSC hails Police performance in Osun election

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) says the performance of policemen deployed for Osun governorship election is a pointer to better security in future elections in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission on Sunday Abuja.

The Chairman of PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Smith said the progress recorded in election policing in Osun was a good signal that the 2023 general elections would be better.

He said the policing of the Osun governorship election was a huge improvement over the recent governorship election in Ekiti State.

Smith called on the Nigeria Police to sustain the momentum in future elections and pledged that the commission would continue to support them to ensure improved performance.

He pledged that the commission would continue to reward officers who display exemplary performance in the discharge of their duties to serve as motivation for others.

Smith said the commission monitored policemen on election duties in the 30 local government areas of the state and rated their performance above average.

He said the police officers arrived the polling centres on time, were professional and orderly in their conducts and had exhibited high level of commitment to duty.

The chairman said an average of three properly dressed policemen were deployed to each polling unit, adding that the officers were firm and courteous to voters in spite of initial squabbles in a few polling units.

Smith noted that police and other security agencies were quick to restore peace and order in such polling units.

“The polling units were devoid of arms carrying security agencies in line with the requirements of the law.

“Both armed military men and special forces of the police mounted road blocks and paraded the streets.

“PSC monitors across the state reported that there was no major violence recorded in most of the polling units visited,” he added. (NAN)

KN