QUEEN Moremi Ajasoro, Akinwale Oluwabukunmi, has urged all youths to make registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) their uttermost priority within the limited grace period.

The cultural queen said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, following the ongoing PVC awareness campaign from government at all levels and private bodies.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given July 31 deadline for the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), after several extension periods to allow for more registrations.

According to the 22-year-old cultural queen, the youth should make efforts out of their busy schedules to go out and get their PVCs.

Oluwabukunmi, a final year Psychology student of Obafemi Awolowo University, noted that the youth must immediately see themselves as the custodians of tomorrow’s generation.

“Nigeria’s future is in our hands, the hands of the youth, It is only through our PVCs that we can vote into power the rightful person of our choice.

“It is also not about getting the PVCs alone, let’s make efforts to all come out and vote for the person of our choice in this coming election.

“Talking alone will not do it, it will not bring in our choice into power, we need action for now, for it speaks better than voice.

“I am passionately appealing to my fellow youths to come out In this forthcoming election and not sit in our various homes to watch.

“Let us all come out to vote. I have a vision that Nigeria is going to be great but we must all work towards it,” she said.

According to the cultural queen, every culture encourages submission to the constituted authority, which makes it mandatory for everyone to see collection of PVC as a civic responsibility.

NAN reports that Queen Moremi cultural pageantry is organised by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and sponsored by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to promote culture and empower young girls. (NAN)

