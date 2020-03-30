PAULINUS Ezeoka, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, has issued new directives as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The new measures takes effect from March 30.

The new measures was announced after due consultation with the new Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpaleke.

According to the directives read at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia, by Michael Onwukike, Parish Priest, all activities of 2020 Mothering Sunday has been suspended indefinitely.

People must maintain reasonable distance during Easter confession.

It also stipulated that for Cathedraticum cum Chrism Mass, all 23 Deans should gather at their respective Diocesan Centres (Awka and Ekwulobia) with a Deanery representative.

“The deans represent the entire clergy, while the representatives stand in for the laity, each participating in the ceremony according to their proper status.’’

Also, all deans and representative from each Deanery would be obliged to attend the Diocesan Pastoral Council meeting on April 4, at the usual venue for some important communications.

The proposed inauguration of Ekwulobia Diocese and installation of the first Bishop, Rev. Okpaleke would still hold on April 29, but with limited participation.

“The deans and representative from each Deanery are to attend formal inauguration; reception will take place at an appropriate time.’’

It said that public masses of all types, other liturgical activities, including Holy week/Easter celebrations were suspended until further notice.

“Priests are exhorted to celebrate private masses while praying for the entire people of God.’’

The faithful were urged to respect these and other directives with maximum caution in mind.

He enjoined pastors of souls and their equivalents to continue to provide for the spiritual needs of Christ’s faithful entrusted to carry out their pastoral care within the confines of these particular and universal directives.

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

