THE Adamawa Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Eid el-Kabir.

This is contained in a statement by Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza of the Catholic Diocese of Yola and Chairman CAN, Adamawa, on Friday in Yola.

Mamza said that the Eid-el-Kabir, a celebration of sacrifice, was coming at a time the coronavirus pandemic had made religion not to be practised in the conventional way.

He said that the easiest and surest way to overcome the challenges was through human solidarity and faith in God.

“I, hereby, share in the sentiments offered by Pope Francis during his visit to the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) in February 2019, when he said: Faith leads a believer to see in the other a brother or a sister to be supported and be loved.

“Through faith in God, who created the universe, creatures and all human beings (equal on account of His mercy), believers are called to express this human fraternity by safeguarding creation and the entire universe and supporting all persons, especially, the poorest and those most in need.

“There is no gainsaying COVID-19 has greatly affected our lives and our communities, thereby making religion not to be practised in the conventional way.

“Consequently, we see many in danger of hopelessness, others in danger of defeats while others taking to violence and extreme measures as if those are the solutions.

“What this suggests is that there is no time in our history that calls for a renewed and continual fidelity in humble submission to the will of God than this period of the COVID-19,” Mamza said.

He said that it was with a deep sense of respect and fraternity that he wished to encourage both Muslims and Christians to continue to strive in order to understand and put into practise God’s will for the two religions as revealed in their sacred scriptures. (NAN)

