THE Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday, said that no fewer than 2,730 Pilgrims from the state have returned home after a successful 2019 hajj exercise.

The Board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that the latest returnees arrived with the fifth flight that landed in Kaduna International Airport at about 6.27a.m on Wednesday with 531 pilgrims via Max Airline.

“The pilgrims are from Kagarko, Kachia, Ikara, Chikun, Kajuru and Kudan local government areas of the state.

“With the latest returnees, Kaduna pilgrims back home is now 2,730 out of the 3,544 that performed the hajj from the state.”

He noted that all the pilgrims will be given five litres of Zamzam water and claim their luggage at Hajj Transit Camp, Mando

NAN

– Sept. 5, 2019 @ 09:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)