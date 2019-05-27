THE Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State says it has suspended all activities lined up to mark the forthcoming Eid-Al-fitr Sallah celebrations scheduled to commence next week.

Malam Abdulmumini Salihu (Danejin Daura) made the disclosure on behalf of the emirate council in a statement issued in Daura on Monday.

Salihu said that the suspension of the Sallah activities was due to the recent unfortunate security breaches bedeviling some parts of the state.

He said that the recent happenings which led to the kidnap and brutal killings of some innocent citizens of the state were saddening and unfortunate.

The emirate said it would use the period to commiserate with the government of the state, citizens and the victims relations over the unfortunate development.

It added that during the day, only two raka’at Eid prayers would be observed after which marathon prayers and supplication would be conducted to invoke divine intervention over the precarious security challenges.

The council however, directed all the 16 district heads, 245 village heads and the wards heads, to organize and supervise prayers in their areas of jurisdictions with a view to achieving lasting peace and stability nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the district head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar-Uba was recently kidnapped at his residence in Daura by some unknown gunmen and since the incident, no contact was made with him or his abductors and the ancient town had been gloomy.

NAN also reports that 34 people were last week brutally murdered in some parts of the state by some unknown gunmen, an incident which made the state government to assent to a law that prescribed capital punishment for kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery. (NAN)

