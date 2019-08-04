Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State has charged pilgrims to be responsible in Saudi Arabia and remain good ambassadors of their country.

Muhammad gave the charge while addressing the last batch of the intending pilgrims from the state ahead of their airlift to Madinah on Sunday.

He urged them to be responsible pilgrims that are cultured, mannered and religiously trained.

He enjoined them to use the opportunity of their presence in the Holy Land to pray for themselves, their families, Bauchi state and the country at large.

The governor said his administration has mapped out strategies towards promoting the welfare of the state pilgrims both at home and in the holy land.

Muhammad reiterated his commitment to introduce policies immediately after returning from the pilgrimage that would improve the well-being of the people of the state.

He urged the citizens not to relent in their support and prayed Almighty Allah to give him wisdom to implement all his campaign promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last flight airlifted 545 pilgrims from Bauchi and Plateau states to Madinah.

Among the pilgrims on board were the governor and his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela; the Acting Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Kasim Danlami Shall, and members of the state Hajj Steering Committee as well as officials from Plateau and Bauchi states. (NAN)

– Aug. 4, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

