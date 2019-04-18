Nasrul Lahil Fatih Society (NASFAT) has commiserated with people of France and Christians on the fire incident that destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral in France.

NASFAT Chief Missioner, Abdul-Azeez Onike Morufu, in a statement said that the Muslim organisation shared in the grief occasioned by the fire that engulfed the Christian monument.

“As a Muslim organisation that respects humanity, promotes interfaith relations, shares grief with whoever among Allah’s creatures is afflicted with calamity.

“In emulating the respect shown to a Jew corpse by Prophet Muhammad when he had to stand for him, and above all appreciates the fact that The Almighty Allah recognises some places of worship, as evidenced in Quran chapter 22 verse 40:

“And were it not that Allah checks the people, some by means of others, there would have been demolished monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques in which the name of Allah is much mentioned.

“And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might,” he quoted the Quran as saying.

According to Onike, it is difficult to imagine a situation where a church which had existed for over 800 years where people worships destroyed within few hours and leaving the worshipers and visitors with a fait accompli.

“It becomes more saddening to realise the fact that this had happened at a time, borrowing the word of that renowned Islamic Scholar, Dr Yasir Qadhi, ” Where faith in God is fast becoming Scarce”.

Imam Onike however commended the spirit of lots of sympathisers around the world, particularly those who have promptly risen to the challenge of rebuilding the cathedral.

According to him, “our religion has taught us that, in the event of a calamity as this, we should say “We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return”.

He prayed that the Almighty God give the People of France and Christians worldwide the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that the iconic Notre Dame spire at the top of the Cathedral in France collapsed after a major fire broke out Monday evening.(NAN)

