Restructuring, road to Nigeria’s revival — Okei-Odumakin

DR Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, has called on Nigerian leaders to embark on a genuine process of restructuring the country through a new constitutional framework.

Okei-Odumakin made the call on the sidelines of the 1st Anniversary of Mohammed Fawehinmi Lecture and Book Presentation held in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

According to her, there is need for deliberate restructuring to turn around and create a trustworthy leadership processing system.

“Restructuring, the last word on my husband’s breath, is the road to Nigeria’s revival.

“Without restructuring, we could not remove the federal failures afflicting us, which are sustained by election rigging, census manipulations and the corruption which brings proceeds in sinful rewards,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin, therefore, called on Nigerians to ensure they hold a potent PVC and come out to vote.

She advised that they should defend their votes and dedicate to organising for genuine change rather than agonising.

Speaking on the theme: “Nigerian Election And The Masses”, Okei-Odumakin who is also a human rights activist, called on leaders of political parties to increase the level of women representation at the various positions in states.

She noted that despite the numerical population strength of women, their level of representation was nothing to write home about.

“Over the years, there had been a poor representation and gender imbalance of women in critical areas.

“For example, in the House of Rep, out of 360 members, only 18 are women, representing about 4.61 per cent, while Senate has 8 women out of 109 members, representing 7.34 per cent.

“Why is women good to lead only until elections and benched afterwards when the spoils are shared? She is hardly entitled to lion share,” she lamented.

She, therefore, challenged women to be more assertive and organised more for change.

Similarly, Mrs Basirat Fawehinmu-Biobaku, a legal practitioner, called on Nigerian leaders to be upright and do the will of the people.

Fawehinmi-Biobaku, the younger sister to late Mohammed Fawehinmi,

urged all leaders in the country to do what was right and germane in the life of the citizenry, especially on education, security and job creation.

She, therefore, prayed to God to guide and direct Nigerian leaders aright, to do what is good for the populace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the legal icon and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, died on Aug. 11, 2021 at 52, from COVID-19 related complications. (NAN)

