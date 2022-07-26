Sales rep arraigned for allegedly stealing employer’s N593,800

A 25-year-old sales representative, Zainab Ayoade, who allegedly stole her employer’s N593,800, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ayoade, who reside at Owode Idiroko, Ogun, with stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Raphael Donny, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in May 2021 and June 2022, at No. 16B Musba Plaza, Old Otta Road, Oke-Odo, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant stole the sum of N593,800 belonging to her employer, Dee Comfort Global Life Ltd.

The prosecutor said that it was discovered that the money was missing after the company’s accounts were audited.

He alleged that the defendant diverted the money to his own personal use.

According to him, the offence contravene Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Teluwo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety.

Teluwo adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for mention. (NAN)

A.I