Sallah: Folarin, Abiola-Ajimobi urge Nigerians to pray for greater, united Nigeria

SEN. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) and Alhaji Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, the Aare-Akogun Musulumi of Oyo State, have urged Nigerians to pray fervently for a greater and united Nigeria.

Folarin and Abiola-Ajimobi made the plea in their Sallah messages made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, also the former Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, is the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAN reports that Abiola-Ajimobi, son of the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, is the APC House of Assembly candidate for Ibadan South-West Constituency II.

In his message, Folarin personally signed, assured the people of the state of a better future.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray fervently for the state and Nigeria to overcome the current security, as well as, economic challenges.

Folarin urged Muslims to imbibe the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed, which teaches humility, gratitude and charity toward one another.

He said that the sacrifice of Prophet Ibraheem, being celebrated, must spur them to sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the state and Nigeria, as a whole.

Folarin said that sacrificing for the state and country means giving their best in various areas of endeavours.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I have the pleasure of conveying my warmest greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and beyond.

“The Holy Festival symbolises redemption, sacrifice, forgiveness, altruism and love.

“May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, with its message of solidarity and unity, bring prosperity, success and happiness to all.

“Let’s celebrate this Holy Festival with optimism and unflinching hope that a better tomorrow awaits the Pacesetter State,” he said.

Also, Abiola-Ajimobi urged Nigerians to fervently pray for the prosperity of the state and the nation, while eschewing any act capable of denying them the blessings of Allah.

The APC House of Assembly candidate urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and religious harmony as the country celebrate the Eid-el- Kabir.

He urged the faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, describing it as “a time for renewal of their obedience and commitment to peace”.

According to him, this occasion is an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on their faith, with which Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son.

“And let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah,” Abiola-Ajimobi, who is currently on Holy pilgrimage to the Mecca, said.

He implored Muslims to eschew religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments in the interest of unity, peace, progress, as well as, prosperity of the country. (NAN)

