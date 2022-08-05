School proprietor advocates female child participation in sports

THE Proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, Mr Thomas Adewale, has advocated for female participation in sporting activities in the country.

Adewale, who made the call in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said sports is not restricted to male child as believed by most parents.

According to him, most parents have the notion that sports is for boys and no go area for the girl child.

He echoed that physical activities and sports can enhance the mental, psychological and spiritual health of girls and young women.

“Parents must start encouraging their girl children to participate in sports. Stop discouraging them . A lot of parents in Africa tag girls practising sport as ‘jobless’.

“Sports is good for their health. It teaches them to have self confidence, accept responsibility and failure and as well be a gracious winner in life.

“Sports also teaches girls how to survive under pressure. They cannot be easily intimidated because they are always a competitor,” he said.

The proprietor therefore advised parents to support their girl child when they show interest in sports.

He added that many African female athletes have become a super star in the world through their commitment and determination.

“Many Nigerian female athletes have done Nigeria proud on international stage. We have seen the likes of Azeezat Oshoala, Tobi Amusan, Blessing Okhagbare and others who rose to stardom,” he said.

Adewale however called on young girls aspiring to become athletes to be focused and disciplined in pursuing their dream.

He also called on schools to encourage sporting activities for students to showcase their talents. (NAN)

