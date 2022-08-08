Security strengthened in Imo after police station bombing

MILITARY and security agencies in Imo State have beefed up security around the borders of the state to prevent the escape of hoodlums who bombed a police station and killed four personnel on Saturday at Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Also, security was tight in Owerri metropolis and around Orogwe in Owerri West Council Area where seven guards were murdered at different locations last Monday.

Sources told The Nation that the fleeing suspects who perpetuated the act were still within the neighbourhood as some of them were wounded in the gun exchange.

“We have beefed up security around riverine areas in case the hoodlums would want to escape through the creeks,” the source said, adding that the latest attacks came from outside the state, taking security personnel by surprise.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam said a detachment of policemen and other security agencies were on constant patrol of the areas particularly Agwe, Orogwe and the state borders.

“Already we have a detachment of policemen with other security agencies patrolling that area just to prevent future occurrence. We have more policemen there now and also at Orogwe.

“We also have robust stop and search at the border points of the state to prevent these hoodlums from coming in and prevent those who commit offence from going out.”

-The Nation

