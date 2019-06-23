Ace of Spades Consult Lied – Police

The Nigeria Police Force investigates police background check number claims by Ace of Spades Consult

THE Nigeria Police Force has denounced Ace of Spades Consult claims that ‘‘individuals and legal entity (both foreign and domestic) will from 1st July, 2019 have the opportunity to sign up and acquire a Police Background Check Number (PBCN), through a dedicated website which will be unveiled soon’’.

A statement by Frank Mba, Force public relations officer which was made available to Realnews on Sunday stated that the Ace of Spades, AOS, Consult lied as they have no plans to launch police background checks with the company.

“While restating the commitment of the Nigeria Police under its current leadership to continue to work with private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions for addressing security challenges within our country, the Force, however, wishes to state that in the instant case, the claims by Ace of Spades Consult are unfortunately a pack of lies.

“The Nigeria Police Force has no plans whatsoever to unveil any such dedicated website for purposes of carrying out background checks in the manner stated in the publication.

“By this disclaimer, therefore, members of the public, including corporate entities, are advised not to allow themselves to be wheedled into parting with their hard-earned resources under the pretext of acquiring a Police Background Check Number (PBCN) through Ace of Spades Consult. Any individual or organization that does so, does it at their own expense and risk,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Force has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding the purported claims and publication.

