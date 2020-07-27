AFRI-Goal Foundation has tasked Governor Nasir El-Rufai to find a lasting solution to the senseless and incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement condemning the killings, the group also berated Governor El-Rufai for making unfounded statements about the killings in the state.

It noted that the unchecked killings have continued for long with Governor El-Rufai looking the other way. This we found baffling as it is an act directly contrary to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended) that tasks the governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State, to protect the lives and properties of those in the state, regardless of their religious beliefs, tribe or tradition.

“Governor El-Rufai has failed in doing this and it behold on him to either find a lasting solution or resign if he is unfit to carry out his primary constitutional duty,’’ the statement said.

According to the statement, the latest of the killings in Southern Kaduna was on Sunday, while a curfew was in place.

It wondered where were the security operatives when the killers mobilised and moved without obstruction to carry out the dastard act and how did they return to their base with no security unit stopping them and where was the police and the military deployed to ensure compliance with the curfew while the onslaught was going on?

“We say categorically that the killings in Southern Kaduna are politically motivated and have political backing.

“Afri-Goal has also heard Governor El-Rufai make spurious statements while speaking on the killings in the state. We find these statements as one a democratically elected governor should not make and we demand the governor’s apology to the people of Southern Kaduna and immediately direct the police, who are to provide internal security, to ensure there is no more wanton killing in the part of the state.

“Afri-Goal also calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately move to stop the killing in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country where bandits and gunmen are having free and unchecked killings.

“The life of every Nigerians should be held dear to all political leaders,” the statement added,

