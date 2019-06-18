THE five-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a report and evidence of alleged anti party activities against its Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawal Shuaibu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zamfara State Executive Committee of the APC submitted the report to the committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee also received report against Abdul-Azeez Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara, on his alleged role in the 2019 electoral misfortune of the APC in the state.

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Bakyasuwa, who led other officials of the party to the APC National Secretariat to submit the reports, made it available to newsmen.

According to the report, the duo allegedly breached Article 21(a) 2014 of the APC Constitution as amended.

“We are going to prove that we are not just bragging, and we mean it, we have drawn the battle line with Yari’s group.

“We have realised that the two men were behind the misfortunes of the party, and we need to expel them to prepare for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Alhaji Surajo Garba, APC Zamfara Chairman, blamed the party’s misfortune on the action of the two men.

“By this letter and for the above reason, we the executive council of the APC in Zamfara have firmly resolved to expel Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Yari and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, from the party.

“The attitude and conduct of the personalities have brought APC in Zamfara to a state of disrepute and a clear flagrant disobedience to party,”he said.

NAN further reports that the five-member panel of the Supreme Court justices, in a unanimous judgement on May 25, declared that APC in Zamfara had no candidates in the 2019 general elections.

This, it explained, was because the party failed to conduct recognised primaries in accordance with party rules.

In the lead judgment by Justice Paul Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC during the general elections in Zamfara were “wasted votes”.

He, therefore, declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and with the required spread, were elected to various elective positions in the state.

Mr Adams Oshiomole, the APC National Chairman, however, stressed that the Supreme Court declaration amounted to imposing total strangers on the people of Zamfara.

He said the right thing the court should have done, was to call for a repeat of the elections if the party fell short of electoral laws.

