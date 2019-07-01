HOODLUMS on Monday set the Otoko police station in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State on fire.

The hoodlums who sacked the few policemen on duty made away with no fewer than four firearms.

A village source who confirmed the development to our correspondent said that the villagers were on the run because of the incident.

According to him, the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Monday.

He said “Otoko Police Station in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State is on fire. Cultists razed down the station and carted away all the firearms.”

When contacted on the phone, the state commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo said he was already at the scene of the incident.

The CP said “(The) PUNCH, I am at the scene of the incident. I am accessing the extent of damages at the scene. I’m with the villagers. Please exercise some patience I will call you once I am through.” – Punch

